Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 41.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

