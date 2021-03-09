Stipend Price Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $316,247.21 and approximately $496.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,790.71 or 0.99941906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00433982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00904471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00299173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00087724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

