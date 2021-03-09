Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

SFIX opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

