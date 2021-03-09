Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $51.79. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 109,660 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.