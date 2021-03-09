STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Up 7.6%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $35.83. 3,910,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,914,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

