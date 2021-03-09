Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 9th (CURI, DBTX, DHT, EQ, GMTX, LDI, NEE, NEXI, NLSP, ONEW)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). Truist issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

