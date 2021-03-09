Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ACAD, BIG, ENPH, FLL, FSLR, LILA, MA, MWK, RUN, SEDG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

