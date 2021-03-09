Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (ACAD, ACBI, AMRN, EGBN, HELE, HIMX, LSPD, STAY, TWI, TWO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin reported encouraging fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is adversely impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in 2021. Moreover, rising generic competition remains a concern.”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $245.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed drab operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment. Apart from this, Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from strength in its Leadership Brands. During fiscal third-quarter, sales from such brands rallied 33.9% year-over-year. Also, solid online growth and contributions from Drybar Products’ buyout are driving the upside. Such trends were seen in the quarter with sales and earnings increasing and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2021.”

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

