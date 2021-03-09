Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (AR, ARGGY, ARKAY, BDNNY, BKRIY, CLPBY, CPBLF, DNNGY, FMX, IAUGY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a sell rating to a buy rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

