Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Call Options (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 441% compared to the typical volume of 564 call options.

NASDAQ AY traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 25,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

