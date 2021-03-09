Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,233 call options.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,798. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

