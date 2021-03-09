Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,400% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 23.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

