Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 52,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 5,427 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

