Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,276 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 call options.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 44,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,898. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 767,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

