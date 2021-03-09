Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

TRV opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

