Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,597 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 put options.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

