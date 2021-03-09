Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.56% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NCTY traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 74,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The9 has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

