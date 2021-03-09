Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,414% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $944,850. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.