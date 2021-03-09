Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Green Plains Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,892 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,346% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

GPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

