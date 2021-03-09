Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Knight-Swift Transportation Put Options (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

