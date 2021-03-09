Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.51

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 3285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

