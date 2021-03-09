Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.39

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 152953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

