STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 525.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,875 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of STORE Capital worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

