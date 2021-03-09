STRAKS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. STRAKS has a market cap of $113,420.56 and $271.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.68 or 0.03382483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00371572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.31 or 0.00991926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00410825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00345385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00248856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022532 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

