Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Up 11.8%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.43. 7,261,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 3,091,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

