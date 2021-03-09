Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

