Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.64 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $95.90 million and $10.64 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.