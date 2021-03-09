Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 246.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.