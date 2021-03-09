Substratum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,995.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $999,481.07 and $3,995.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

