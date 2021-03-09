Summer Infant (SUMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summer Infant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

