Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $343.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $319.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $30.46.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

