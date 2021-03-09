Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 10.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 141,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 252,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

