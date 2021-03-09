Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.27. 272,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 616,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

