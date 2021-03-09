Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.