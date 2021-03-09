SUN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.93 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One SUN token can now be bought for about $17.24 or 0.00031677 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $83.28 million and approximately $220.93 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.26 or 0.00498339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00066196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00077504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00465995 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.