Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Announces March 17th IPO

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) is planning to raise $200 million in an IPO on Wednesday, March 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,100,000 shares at $21.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. generated $457.5 million in revenue and $9.2 million in net income. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.2 billion.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs and Nomura served as the underwriters for the IPO and Apollo Global Securities was co-manager.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: On April 11, 2018, Sun Country Airlines was acquired by the Apollo Funds, affiliated with the private equity firm, the Apollo Group. Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. By doing so, we believe we are able to generate high growth, high margins and strong cash flows with greater resilience than other passenger airlines. We focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Based in Minnesota, we operate an agile network that includes our scheduled service business and our synergistic charter and cargo businesses. We share resources, such as flight crews, across our scheduled service, charter and cargo business lines with the objective of generating higher returns and margins and mitigating the seasonality of our route network. We optimize capacity allocation by market, time of year, day of week and line of business by shifting flying to markets during periods of peak demand and away from markets during periods of low demand with far greater frequency than nearly all other large U.S. passenger airlines. We believe our flexible business model generates higher returns and margins while also providing greater resiliency to economic and industry downturns than a traditional scheduled service carrier. As a result of our diversified and resilient business model, we believe we have been the best-performing mainline U.S. passenger airline in 2020 during the current COVID-19 induced industry downturn based on pre-tax and operating income margins for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. “.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 1661 employees. The company is located at 2005 Cargo Road Minneapolis, MN 55450 and can be reached via phone at (651) 681-3900.

