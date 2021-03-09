Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 17.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. 309,584,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 626,646,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

