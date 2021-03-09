Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 17.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. 309,584,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 626,646,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 7.01.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.