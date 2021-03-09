Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $7.08. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,198,965 shares trading hands.

SNSS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

