Suni M. Davis Sells 810 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBSI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 287,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,084. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

