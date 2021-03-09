Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

