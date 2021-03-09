Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 12.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price traded up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.31. 2,907,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,421,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

