SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

SPWR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 83,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,847. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,939.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,308 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

