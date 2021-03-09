SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 10.9% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $32.25. 5,891,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,557,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.