Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises 5.5% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,205,000 after acquiring an additional 963,014 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 393,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

