Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 280.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises about 3.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.88% of Sunrun worth $120,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,123,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

RUN opened at $51.00 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

