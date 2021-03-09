Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

RUN traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 114,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.32 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

