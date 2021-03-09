Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 12.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 7,408,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,094,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.58 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

