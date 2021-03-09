Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price rose 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 4,987,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,746,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $316.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

