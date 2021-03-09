Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price rose 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 4,987,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,746,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $316.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.21.
About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.