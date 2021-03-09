Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.08. 5,344,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,202,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.