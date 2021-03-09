Super League Gaming (SLGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

SLGG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Earnings History for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.