Super League Gaming (SLGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

SLGG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

